DeSantis replaces campaign manager in latest shakeup

by Julia Manchester - 08/08/23 10:41 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) presidential team said Tuesday that it had replaced its campaign manager, marking the biggest shakeup yet for a candidate who has so far struggled to gain momentum in the polls. 

The campaign confirmed to The Hill that DeSantis’s gubernatorial chief of staff James Uthmeier has replaced Generra Peck as the operation’s manager. Peck will continue working with the campaign as chief strategist.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisors for years and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” said Andrew Romeo, DeSantis’s communications director. 

The Messenger was the first to report the change.

Additionally, David Polyansky, who previously served as chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and was most recently an adviser at the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down, will join the campaign. 

“David Polyansky will also be a critical addition to the team given his presidential campaign experience in Iowa and work at Never Back Down. We are excited about these additions as we continue to spread the governor’s message across the country. It’s time to reverse our nation’s decline and revive America’s future,” Romeo said. 

The move comes as the campaign works to reset itself after failing to gain notable traction in state and national-level polling.

DeSantis has consistently remained in second place behind former President Trump since jumping into the race in May. The latest Real Clear Politics polling average shows Trump dominating the field at 53.7 percent support, while DeSantis trails at 15.7 percent support.

Last month, the campaign went through two rounds of layoffs and declared a “reset” in a memo to supporters.

“We will press the gas on what works and pump the breaks on what doesn’t,” the memo reads. “We will continue to make constant improvements as we move forward.”

Updated at 10:55 a.m. ET.

