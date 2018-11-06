Ann Kirkpatrick heading back to Congress as Dems pick up seat in Arizona

Former Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickVulnerable Republicans follow Trump’s lead on immigration Dems outraising Republicans in final stretch of midterms Kirkpatrick makes comeback by winning Arizona Democratic House primary MORE is heading back to Congress after defeating Republican Lea Marquez Peterson in the race to replace Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyLegal fights over voting rights tighten already-close races Sinema slams McSally for running 'smear' campaign focusing on 2003 Taliban comment Arizona Senate race a virtual tie: poll MORE (R-Ariz.), who is running for the Senate.

Kirkpatrick, who was favored in the race, picks up a seat for Democrats in the 2nd district, located in the southeast corner of Arizona along the Mexican border.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kirkpatrick, 68, previously represented Arizona’s neighboring 1st district. A former state lawmaker and county prosecutor, Kirkpatrick first won that seat in 2008, lost it in the 2010 Tea Party wave election that swept Republicans into power, then reclaimed it in in the 2012 election.

She decided to challenge then-Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainFlake: Obama has a better 'tone' than Trump Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE (R-Ariz.) in 2016 but lost by 13 percentage points.

Kirkpatrick takes over a congressional district that was previously represented by her friend, Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was forced to resign her seat in 2012 to recover from a near-fatal gunshot wound to the head a year earlier.