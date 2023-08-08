Watch live: Trump to address crowd in New Hampshire

Former President Trump on Tuesday will appear at a high school in Windham, N.H., to givve remarks that are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Trump is the leading contender for the GOP presidential nomination, and the Republican primary fight will run through New Hampshire.

But many will be watching Trump’s remarks to see what he has to say about the growing number of indictments he faces.

The legal fights could damage Trump in a general election, though he remains strong in polls of Republican voters. Polls also suggest it would be a tight race between he and President Biden.

Trump’s campaign has brought in some $54 million in the first half of 2023, although a significant portion of that total has gone toward legal bills.

