Dem Lauren Underwood unseats Randy Hultgren in Illinois

Democrat Lauren Underwood toppled four-term Rep. Randy Hultgren (R-Ill.) on Tuesday, scoring a victory for Democrats in a suburban Chicago congressional district.

Underwood, a nurse and health policy expert, made her first run for elected office this year. She previously worked as an adviser in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Obama administration.

She will represent the state's 14th Congressional District, which stretches across Naperville, Aurora, Warrenville and other western Chicago suburbs.

Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden held separate rallies to boost Underwood in the final week of the campaign, and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton helped raise money.

Hultgren, 52, has represented Illinois' 14th Congressional District since 2011. He comfortably won reelection until this year.

President Trump tweeted his endorsement of Hultgren on Election Day.