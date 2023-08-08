trending:

Christie, DeSantis tied for second in New Hampshire behind Trump: poll

by Caroline Vakil - 08/08/23 11:39 AM ET
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)

Former President Trump is widely leading the 2024 GOP field in New Hampshire, but a poll released Monday shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tied for second.

A NH Journal/co-efficient poll found Trump receiving 43 percent in New Hampshire, with Christie and DeSantis tied next in second place at 9 percent. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley received 7 percent.

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy each received 5 percent, and all other candidates received less than 5 percent each.

The poll suggests that Christie could be seeing some movement in New Hampshire, where he’s largely focusing his campaign this cycle. 

A RealClearPolitics polling average of New Hampshire GOP primary surveys this cycle has Trump at roughly 41.7 percent, DeSantis around 17.7 percent, and Christie and Scott at 6.7 percent each.

Still, other surveys have shown a closer gap between Trump and DeSantis, including a University of New Hampshire Granite State poll released last month that showed Trump at 37 percent, DeSantis at 23 percent, Scott at 8 percent and Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum at 6 percent.

The new NH Journal/co-efficient poll surveyed 862 likely Republican primary voters Aug. 5-7. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.33 percentage points.

