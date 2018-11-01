O'Rourke rakes in thousands of dollars from Hollywood celebrities

Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is raking in thousands of dollars from Hollywood celebrities in his bid to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzLittle boy dressed as O'Rourke for Halloween goes viral Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival Mail bomber suspect threatened O'Rourke, campaign says MORE.

According to the 2018 Federal Election Commission filings, several heavyweight celebrities are throwing their money behind the Texas Democrat’s campaign, entertainment news website TMZ first reported.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Jimmy Kimmel and Rosie O'Donnell have each contributed $2,700 to O’Rourke’s campaign.

Comedian Chelsea Handler also tossed in a $2,500 donation and Chris Rock has contributed $1,000.

Rian Johnson, the director best known for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and actors Tate Donovan and Connie Britton donated $5,400 each to the Democrat’s campaign.

David Koepp, the screenwriter behind "Jurassic Park" and "Mission: Impossible,” and Nicholas Kazan, the screenwriter behind "Matilda" and "Enough,” contributed $5,400 each.

And Margot Perot, the wife of Ross Perot, a Texas mogul and Independent who twice ran unsuccessfully for president, also made a $5,000 donation to the campaign.