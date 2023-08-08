Former Pence national security adviser endorses Trump

Keith Kellogg, who served as national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence, has endorsed former President Trump for the GOP nomination in 2024.

Kellogg, who worked for Pence for about three years, said in a post on Truth Social on Monday that Trump “stands apart as a figure of unwavering determination, a deep vision for America, and the courage to take a stand where others wilt.”

“His bold and dramatic leadership style during his Presidency resulted in significant achievements for our country,” he said.

Kellogg said he respects Pence’s service to the country but is disappointed with his “recent actions” concerning Trump. He said Trump has focused on the country’s citizens, economy and global standing, but Pence has concentrated on “political maneuvering” and his image.

“It is not the decisive leadership that we have seen from President Trump,” Kellogg said, referring to Pence. “Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation.”

Kellogg did not specify what actions of Pence’s he is referring to, but Pence has criticized Trump in the aftermath of the former president being federally indicted last week in the case on his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Pence said the indictment is a reminder to the country that “anyone who puts himself over the Constitution” should not be president.

“Our country is more important than one man. Our constitution is more important than any one man’s career. On January 6th, Former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution and I always will,” he said.

Trump thanked Kellogg for the endorsement in his own Truth Social post on Tuesday, calling him a “true warrior.”

“What a Great Honor it is for me to receive a powerful Endorsement from very highly respected General Keith Kellogg, a true WARRIOR who was in the Trump Administration from the beginning. He knew the ins and outs, and the people, perhaps better than anybody,” he said.

Kellogg was serving as Pence’s national security adviser during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and testified before the House select committee that investigated the attack. He told the committee that Trump told Pence before the riot that he is not “tough enough” to act on Trump’s push to overturn the election.

Trump has stepped up his long-running attacks on Pence following the indictment, slamming his refusal to help Trump overturn the results and his position in the polls for the Republican primaries.