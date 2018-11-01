GOP lawmaker hits opponent over flyer depicting coat hanger

Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinGOP lawmaker sends voters incorrect absentee ballot info Trump allies want Congress to find anonymous op-ed author House Republicans ask Trump to declassify Carter Page surveillance docs MORE (R-N.Y.) criticized his opponent over a campaign mailer from the New York State Democratic Committee depicting a hanger with the caption: "Lee Zeldin's plan for women's healthcare."

The other side of the flyer lists Zeldin's record on women's rights and calls him a "danger to Long Island women."

"On Halloween, as parents/kids return home to enjoy the evening together, this is the mail piece that my opponent's campaign & [the New York State Democratic Committee] thought was most fitting to greet them in their mailbox," Zeldin tweeted. "It's the most disgusting mail piece I've ever seen in any campaign I have been a part of."

Zeldin's Democratic opponent, Perry Gershon, stood by the ad. "I got that mailer too," he tweeted. "You read the whole thing? Flip it over."

Gershon told Newsday that he admits it is "jarring" but agrees with the message.

“Lee Zeldin’s record on women’s health is abysmal, and he shows contempt for women’s equality," Gershon said. "While our imagery may be jarring initially, the facts behind it are far more dangerous.”