Democrat Jennifer Wexton defeats GOP’s Barbara Comstock

Democrat Jennifer Wexton is projected to defeat two-term Rep. Barbara Comstock Barbara Jean ComstockObama surprises staffers at Dem campaign office with doughnuts Top 10 GOP House seats most likely to flip in a blue wave Dems move from optimism to confidence about winning House MORE (R-Va.) in one of the most closely watched House races in the country.

Comstock had been one of the Democrats’ top targets of the 2018 cycle. Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE prevailed over President Trump by 10 percentage points in 2016 in Virginia's 10th District, an affluent, well-educated suburb just outside of Washington, D.C.

Wexton, a state senator and former prosecutor, had been leading Comstock in the polls in recent weeks, leading House Majority PAC, the largest outside group backing Democrats, to cancel an ad buy amid growing confidence they would flip the seat.

The daughter of economists who worked for the federal government, Wexton, 50, lost her bid to become Loudoun County’s top prosecutor in 2011, but won a state senate seat in 2014.

Throughout the campaign, Wexton hammered her opponent as a Trump foot soldier who voted in lockstep with the president. In ads, she referred to Comstock as “Barbara Trump-stock.”

Meanwhile, Comstock unsuccessfully sought to distance herself from the president to win over independents and moderate Democrats in a district that has been getting more diverse and trending bluer in recent years.

While she voted for the Trump tax cuts, Comstock voted against the ObamaCare repeal. During a White House meeting earlier this year, she pushed back on Trump for threatening to shut down the government over his immigration demands.