Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994

Steve Sisolak won the Nevada gubernatorial election on Tuesday, marking the first time since 1994 that a Democrat has been voted into the governor's mansion.

Sisolak, chairman of the Clark County Commission since 2013, defeated state Attorney General Adam Laxalt (R). Sisolak will succeed term-limited Gov. Brian Sandoval (R) in January.

The gubernatorial race was one of the most closely watched in the nation, in part because the state was home to a few key House races and a hotly contested Senate battle between Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (R) and Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Poll: Rosen leads Heller by 4 points in Nevada Senate race The top Senate seats most likely to flip MORE (D).

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE made multiple visits to Nevada to boost Laxalt and Heller, while former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaHow do we stop Trump? Vote like black women Obama's last-day pitch to voters: The character of our country is on the ballot Obama surprises staffers at Dem campaign office with doughnuts MORE and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states O’Rourke: I don’t want Dems from outside Texas coming to stump for me Age becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field MORE stumped for Sisolak and Rosen.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE (D) won Nevada in the 2016 presidential election, topping Trump by 2.4 percentage points, or about 27,000 votes.