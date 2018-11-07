GOP Rep. Rodney Davis wins reelection in Illinois

Rep. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisWaPo fact-checker accuses Republicans of misleading voters about fact-checks The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by Citi — Big haul for O'Rourke | Senators press Trump to get tougher on Saudis | Kavanaugh tensions linger The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence MORE (R-Ill.) secured a fourth term in the House on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.

Davis earned reelection in a mostly rural district that covers parts of central and western Illinois, and includes the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The Republican cruised to reelection in 2016 and 2014. He was narrowly elected to the House in 2012 after the district was redrawn.

Londrigan easily won a Democratic primary in March to earn the right to challenge Davis in the general election. She is a former staffer for Sen. Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinDem senators request classified briefing on Khashoggi Farm bill negotiators should take advantage of the moment The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump says he is cutting foreign aid over caravan | Lawmakers point fingers at Saudi crown prince | DNC chair downplays 'blue wave' talk MORE (D-Ill.), and co-founded Women Rising, an organization aimed at electing more women to office.