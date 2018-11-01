Top GOP super PAC no longer airing TV ads in West Virginia Senate race: report

A major Republican super PAC is no longer airing ads in West Virginia, signaling the GOP is doubtful of its chances of unseating Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Trump fights uphill GOP battle on pre-existing conditions McConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' MORE (D-W.V.), The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellTrump's attack on Ryan seen as advance scapegoating Trump vows to pay down exploding debt Federal grand jury indicts synagogue shooting suspect on 44 counts MORE (R-Ky.) told The Post that it is no longer airing television advertisements in The Mountain State after spending millions of dollars in support of GOP Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia’s attorney general.

It will instead invest $150,000 in get out the vote efforts and in digital ads to help allocate money to closer Senate races across the country where Republicans believe they have the ability to flip Democratic-held seats, the Post reported.

"Our reservations ended this week and now we are spending $150k on GOTV," an SLF spokesman told The Hill.

Morrisey and Manchin are due to face each other in a debate later on Thursday.

The Post report comes the same day as polls from MetroNews and Emerson College showed Manchin with a 5-point lead in the contest.

The Cook Political Report rates the West Virginia race as “Lean Democratic,” even though it is a state won by President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE by over 40 points in 2016.

Republicans are seeking to maintain or expand upon their 51-49 majority in the Senate, taking advantage of an electoral map that has Democrats defending 10 seats in states Trump won in 2016.

-- Updated at 6:27 p.m.