Manchin says social media accounts were hacked

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinTrump to make final midterm push with 11 rallies in six days Trump fights uphill GOP battle on pre-existing conditions McConnell after restaurant confrontation: 'I will not be intimidated' MORE (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that social media accounts associated with his Senate office had been hacked.

The statement from Manchin's office did not indicate who was responsible for the hacking, but said the accounts had since been secured and that the Democratic senator and his staff were cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Manchin "was notified that social media accounts associated with his official office had been hacked. The accounts have since been secured. Manchin and staff are working with state and federal law enforcement officials to prevent further hacking and secure all accounts," the statement says.

Manchin isn't the first senator to be targeted online.

A Google spokesperson told CNN in September that foreign government hackers targeted the personal Gmail accounts of multiple senators and Senate staffers. Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenOvernight Defense: Trump says 15,000 troops could deploy to border | Mattis insists deployment is not 'stunt' | Pompeo calls for Yemen peace talks in November Past mistakes should be guide in dealing with Saudi Arabia Brunson release spotlights the rot in Turkish politics and judiciary MORE (N.H.) told CBS's "Face the Nation" in July that her office had been subjected to at least one phishing attack targeting email accounts and social media profiles.

And Microsoft said earlier this year that it identified and stopped hacking attempts against three congressional candidates in the 2018 midterms. Sen. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillSenate battles tighten in two key races Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship MORE (D-Mo.) who, like Manchin, is running for reelection, revealed she was one of the three candidate.

Manchin is one of 10 Democrats running for reelection in states won by President Trump Donald John TrumpMore voters associate with Trump than GOP: poll Top Dem on Senate Russia probe decorates house for ‘witch hunt’ on Halloween Voters credit Trump over Obama for booming economy: poll MORE in 2016. The hacking comes less a week before he'll face Republican Attorney General Patrick Morrisey at the polls.

The two are set to face off in a debate later Thursday evening. Nonpartisan political handicapper The Cook Political Report has rated the race "lean Democratic," and a RealClearPolitics average of polling shows Manchin with an 8.7 percentage point edge over his Republican challenger.