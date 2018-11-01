Ryan-linked PAC launches six-figure Michigan district

A super PAC linked to House Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTrump's attack on Ryan seen as advance scapegoating Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival GOP Senate candidates dodge on Trump's plan to end birthright citizenship MORE (R-Wis.) has made a six-figure ad buy in Rep. Fred Upton Frederick (Fred) Stephen UptonA game-changing tax program can spur economic opportunity for all Midterms put GOP centrists in peril GOP, White House start playing midterm blame game MORE's (R-MI) district with just days to go in the 2018 midterm cycle.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) made the ad buy earlier this week, according to FEC filings, which reports just over $178,000 for media placement in the district ahead of Tuesday's elections, as reported on Political MoneyLine.

Upton's district is rated "likely Republican" by Cook Political Report and "leans Republican" by RealClearPolitics, suggesting that internal Republican polling may suggest momentum growing on the Democratic side.

FiveThirtyEight's average of polls found Upton with a 4.5-point advantage over Matt Longjohn (D), and gives Longjohn a 1 in 6 chance of unseating the longtime Republican incumbent.

A request for comment to the CLF was not immediately returned Thursday night.

Democrats are hoping to take 23 seats in the House and a net gain of two Senate seats to retake both chambers of Congress. A generic ballot poll released this week found Democrats with a single-digit advantage over Republicans for control of the House.

Michigan's Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowPence on migrant caravan: 'This is nothing short of an assault on our country' The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — One week to the midterms: Election handicappers weigh in Poll: Stabenow holds 9 point lead in Michigan Senate race MORE lead her opponent by single digits in a poll released last week after previously leading Republican John James by more than 20 points in the same survey.