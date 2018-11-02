Brennan endorses O’Rourke in Texas

Former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanEx-CIA chief: Vote to 'reject inflammatory rhetoric' Biden: Trump ‘assigns moral equivalence’ to ‘dark forces’ of hate Police give 'all clear' after suspicious package reported at New York Times MORE on Friday endorsed Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) in the Texas Senate race on Friday, saying he has the “integrity, intellect and character” lacking in Congress.

“As a former resident of Texas and a proud UT-Austin alumnus, I believe Beto O’Rourke is the type of individual Texans need in the U.S. Senate to represent their best interests,” Brennan tweeted.

Monday’s endorsement was the first made by the former Obama administration CIA chief and frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE, who has described himself as nonpartisan.

Brennan on Tuesday urged his Twitter followers to “vote your conscience” in Tuesday's midterm elections.

He said he would be voting for candidates who “reject inflammatory rhetoric.”

“As the child of an immigrant, I will vote for candidates who believe in America living up to its values & remaining the world’s melting pot,” Brennan tweeted.

Brennan’s endorsement came after he and other prominent Democratic officials were sent explosive devices in the mail last month.

He has said that President Trump's rhetoric has only "fueled" the feelings that could lead to violence.

"Unfortunately I think Donald Trump has not helped to encourage the type of civil discourse and public engagement, and his rhetoric too frequently, I think, fuels these feelings and sentiments that now are bleeding over into potentially acts of violence," Brennan said last month at the University of Texas at Austin.

O’Rourke’s race against GOP incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke rakes in thousands of dollars from Hollywood celebrities Former ICE chief: Trump's additional troops to border will do ‘absolutely nothing’ Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race MORE has tightened ahead of next week’s vote.

A poll released Thursday showed Cruz with a 3-point lead.

Other polls published in October showed Cruz with anywhere from a 5-point to a 10-point advantage, according to the RealClearPolitics polling index.

Election handicappers at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rate the race as a toss-up.

The Hill has reached out to O’Rourke’s campaign for comment.