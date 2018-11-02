Michigan Senate candidate calls Giuliani 'Randy' after he bungles endorsement

GOP Michigan Senate candidate John James poked fun at former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) after Giuliani accidentally misnamed him in his endorsement ahead of next week's midterm elections.

Giuliani, who is now serving as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE’s personal lawyer, endorsed James on Thursday night, but twice referred to him as “Don” on Twitter.

“Don James is running for Senate in Michigan. He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security,” Giuliani wrote.

Don James is running for Senate in Michigan. He is a combat veteran, a successful business man and believes in lower taxes, more jobs, effective health care and safety and security. He’s the future of our party. Let’s make that future now.. Vote for Don James. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 2, 2018

James jokingly referred to Giuliani as “Randy” in a tweet late Thursday night thanking him for his support.

“Thanks, Randy! While you were leading NYC through the aftermath of 9/11, I was at West Point training to bring terrorists to justice,” James wrote.

Thanks, Randy! While you were leading NYC through the aftermath of 9/11, I was at West Point training to bring terrorists to justice. pic.twitter.com/l5F1Vng56u — John James (@JohnJamesMI) November 2, 2018

The national GOP has rallied around James, a veteran and business owner, in his bid to unseat Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowRyan-linked PAC launches six-figure Michigan district Pence on migrant caravan: 'This is nothing short of an assault on our country' The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — One week to the midterms: Election handicappers weigh in MORE (D).

Vice President Pence has made multiple appearances in the state to bolster James's candidacy, as have Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpCNN boss: If we break away from Trump coverage 'the audience goes away' Avenatti urges people to vote in first political ad Here's how politicians celebrated Halloween MORE and Kid Rock.

President Trump has also endorsed James.

Stabenow, however, has consistently led James in the polls and held a 9-point lead in a survey on Monday.