Cohen retweets Gillum: 'GetOutAndVote'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen retweeted a message from Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum on Friday, encouraging his Twitter followers to vote in Tuesday's midterm elections.

“GetOutAndVote,” Cohen tweeted along with a message from the Democratic mayor of Tallahassee.

“I believe that we will win — but only if we vote,” Gillum wrote.

Gillum holds a 6-point lead over Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Terry McAuliffe: Trump is 'scared' and knows he's going to lose the House Gillum: Trump gives 'cover' to racists MORE in the race to be Florida’s next governor, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Cohen, who earlier this year pleaded guilty to financial crimes in which he implicated the president, has been urging Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections, telling CNN last month that voting could help avoid more years of “craziness.”

"Listen, here's my recommendation. Grab your family, grab your friends, grab your neighbors, and get to the poll, because if not, you are going to have another two or another six years of this craziness," Cohen told CNN.

"So, make sure you vote. All right?" he added in his first interview since pleading guilty to eight federal counts in August.

Cohen made a similar voting plea on Twitter, declaring that the November midterms “might be the most important vote in our lifetime.”

The #MidtermElections2018 might be the most important vote in our lifetime. #GetOutAndVote #VoteNovember6th — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 14, 2018

Cohen confirmed last month that he had re-registered as a Democrat after serving as the deputy finance chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) following the 2016 election.

He resigned from the position in June after federal prosecutors began investigating him for bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations.

"I've been Democrat for pretty much my whole entire life,” Cohen told CNN. “I switched because of a request of the RNC. Couldn't be the vice chair of the RNC and be a Democrat."