Gillum on Trump calling him a thief: 'If I’m stealing anything, it’s hearts and minds'

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum shot back at President Trump for calling him a thief, saying, “If I’m stealing anything, it’s hearts and minds.”

Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe Thursday that his Republican opponent Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Terry McAuliffe: Trump is 'scared' and knows he's going to lose the House Gillum: Trump gives 'cover' to racists MORE and Trump have taken this race “to the gutter” and are distracting voters with “sideshows” instead of talking about the issues.

“This is more the same of what we get from this president and from my opponent," Gillum said.

DeSantis, a former congressman, sparked controversy just a day after he and Gillum won their respective primaries when he urged voters not to "monkey this up" by voting for Gillum, who would become the state's first African-American governor if elected on Tuesday.

Trump’s “thief” attack is referring to an FBI investigation regarding possible corruption in Gillum’s mayoral administration. Gillum has not been convicted of any crime and has said repeatedly he is not the subject of the probe.

In Florida there is a choice between a Harvard/Yale educated man named @RonDeSantisFL who has been a great Congressman and will be a great Governor - and a Dem who is a thief and who is Mayor of poorly run Tallahassee, said to be one of the most corrupt cities in the Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

“I am not under FBI investigation and neither is my city,” Gillum said. “What we have done is aided them all the way.”

The Florida governor’s race has brought national media attention and a visit from Trump and former President Obama.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Gillum leading DeSantis by 2.7 points.