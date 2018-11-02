Poll: Abrams and Kemp tied in Georgia governor's race

Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp are statistically tied in their race to be Georgia’s next governor, one of nation’s tightest midterm contests, according to a new poll.

The polling from Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows Abrams with 46.9 percent of the vote and Kemp at 46.7 percent, well within the survey’s 3 percentage point margin of error, according to WSB-TV.

The race could end up being too close to call on Tuesday, and if neither candidate wins an outright majority, they will face off again in a Dec. 4 runoff.

Both candidates have earned high-profile support in a race that could make history. If Abrams wins, she would be the first black female U.S. governor.

Kemp, who has served as Georgia's secretary of state since 2010 and has been an ardent supporter of President Trump, got high-profile backing this week from Vice President Pence.

He has, however, been criticized by Democrats and civil rights groups for overseeing the very election he is trying to win as the state’s top election official. He’s also been accused of trying to suppress the minority vote by putting thousands of voter registrations on hold.

Abrams, meanwhile, has seen a flood of celebrity support, including from media icon Oprah Winfrey, who this week went door-to-door to voice support for the former state House minority leader.

The survey released Friday was conducted among 1,091 likely voters from Oct. 21-30.