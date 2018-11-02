Cordray leads GOP's DeWine by 5 points in Ohio governor's race: poll

Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump divides Republicans ahead of midterms Biden: Trump ‘assigns moral equivalence’ to ‘dark forces’ of hate Poll: Democrats hold single-digit leads in Ohio MORE, the Democratic nominee for Ohio governor, holds a 5-point lead over GOP opponent Mike DeWine, according to a poll released Friday.

The survey of 789 likely voters, conducted by Gravis Marketing from Oct. 29-30, found that 48 percent of respondents said they would vote for Cordray, while 43 percent chose DeWine.

The margin of error of was 3.5 percent, and 9 percent of respondents said they were undecided.

Cordray, a former Ohio attorney general who later served as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) in Washington, is vying to succeed term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R). Cordray has been endorsed by former President Obama, who appointed Cordray to lead the CFPB, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenCommerce Department IG to audit Trump's tariff exemptions On The Money: US workers see highest wage growth since 2008 | Fed releases plan to loosen rules for major US banks | GOP chair criticizes UK tech tax | US drops in World Bank's list of best places to do business Birthright citizenship makes America great MORE (D), chief architect of the financial watchdog agency.

DeWine defeated Cordray in 2010 to become the state's attorney general after he was ousted from his Senate seat by now-Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownOvernight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Dems close campaign by hammering GOP on health care | Senior HHS official dies | FDA approved cannabis-based drug now available | Bipartisan report looks into insulin price spike The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump divides Republicans ahead of midterms Poll: Democrats hold single-digit leads in Ohio MORE (D) in 2006.

The Gravis poll also showed Brown with a 9-point lead over GOP challenger Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump divides Republicans ahead of midterms Poll: Democrats hold single-digit leads in Ohio The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Dem victories in `18 will not calm party turbulence MORE. Brown, a frequent subject of 2020 presidential speculation, has maintained a comfortable lead over Renacci throughout the year.