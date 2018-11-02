Poll: GOP’s Stefanowski leads Dem Lamont by 2 points in Connecticut governor's race

Republican Bob Stefanowski has secured a slim lead over Democrat Ned Lamont in the Connecticut gubernatorial race, according to a new poll.

Stefanowski leads Lamont by 2 points, 40 to 38 percent, among likely voters in the Hearst Connecticut Media Group/Sacred Heart University poll released Thursday.

The results mark a shift from a previous poll conducted earlier in October that found Lamont with a more than 3-point lead over Stefanowski.

About 12 percent of likely voters remain undecided in the latest poll, suggesting that the race could tilt in either direction before the election Tuesday.

“While unaffiliated voters are supporting the Republican (43.6 percent), 20 percent of them are still undecided, and the race continues to be highly competitive,” Sacred Heart's director of polling Lesley DeNardis told the Connecticut Post.

“High taxes, the state budget crisis and low economic growth continue to be the major factors the race will hinge on," she added.

Lamont's support among women in the poll dropped 9 points to 41 percent, while Stefanowski has the support of 35 percent in the latest survey.

Hearst/Sacred Heart's latest poll was conducted between Oct. 29-31, and contacted 500 likely voters in Connecticut with a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.