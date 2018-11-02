Ex-GOP Sen. Warner endorses Virginia Democrat over Dave Brat

Former Virginia GOP Sen. John Warner has endorsed Democrat Abigail Spanberger in her race against Republican incumbent Rep. Dave Brat, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Spanberger is a former CIA officer challenging Brat in Virginia’s 7th District. Brat is a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and has received President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE’s endorsement.

"It goes beyond politics now. I’m a Republican, I’ll finish a Republican as I cruise through my 91st year. But you’ve got to put the nation’s interests and the state’s interests ahead of politics," Warner told NBC News.

In a statement, Warner said Spanberger “brings a strong understanding of the complex world beyond our nation’s shores and how that impacts the economy and jobs right here in central Virginia.”

Spanberger thanked Warner for his endorsement in a statement.

"Although we have some differences of opinion, we both hold true our commitment to our country and Virginia,” she said.

Brat received Trump’s endorsement in October as he seeks reelection in his toughest race since entering the House in 2014. He won reelection in 2016 by a 15-point margin.

A poll from Christopher Newport University from last month showed Spanberger with a 1-point lead over Brat.

Warner served as Virginia’s Senator for 30 years and has now endorsed two Democrats in close House races in Virginia. He also endorsed Leslie Cockburn in her bid against incumbent Republican Rep. Tom Garrett Thomas (Tom) Alexander GarrettEx-GOP senator endorses Democrat in Virginia House race Trump says GOP candidate who has not held office was ‘really big help with tax cuts’ Olivia Wilde knocks on doors to campaign for her mom, Dem House candidate Cockburn MORE.

"Once you’re retired and doing what you want to do, you’re free of any constraints," Warner told NBC. "I just feel that the Democrats have got superior credentials to what is being offered."

Warner also endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate Poll: Republican Noem has 3-point lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race Bannon, ex-Trump officials talked Roger Stone, WikiLeaks with Mueller: report MORE and her running mate, Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineEx-GOP senator endorses Democrat in Virginia House race Virginia paper backs Kaine over Trump ally Corey Stewart Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Judge urges insurers to drop challenge over non-ObamaCare plans | Azar vows to push ahead with drug pricing proposal | No increase for ObamaCare outreach budget MORE (D-Va.), in the 2016 presidential election against Trump, who lost Virginia by 5 points in the election.