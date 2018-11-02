Cruz suggests without evidence O’Rourke campaign money is funding migrant caravan

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke rakes in thousands of dollars from Hollywood celebrities Former ICE chief: Trump's additional troops to border will do ‘absolutely nothing’ Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race MORE (R) suggested without evidence on Friday that his opponent in the Texas Senate race, Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race Little boy dressed as O'Rourke for Halloween goes viral Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival MORE (D), was funding a caravan of migrants traveling north to the U.S. through his campaign donations.

In a tweet Friday morning, the senator questioned whether O'Rourke believed the migrant caravan should be allowed to reach the U.S.–Mexico border in Texas and apply for asylum. The caravan is estimated to be composed of thousands of families and is still hundreds of miles away from the U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tweet also urged reporters to question whether O'Rourke's millions of dollars in campaign donations had been used "illegally" to "fund" the caravan, offering no evidence to support such claims.

"Two basic Qs every reporter should ask Beto today: (1) should the 'caravan' be allowed to cross illegally into Texas? (Beto refuses to answer.) And (2) did your campaign dollars illegally fund their doing so?" the senator tweeted.

Two basic Qs every reporter should ask Beto today: (1) should the “caravan” be allowed to cross illegally into Texas? (Beto refuses to answer.) And (2) did your campaign dollars illegally fund their doing so? https://t.co/5HcePn3AGs — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 2, 2018

The suggestion from Cruz's campaign comes just four days before Tuesday's midterm elections, where Cruz and O'Rourke are locked in a tight race for Cruz's seat.

Cruz's campaign declined to comment further on the senator's tweet. O'Rourke's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE and other Republicans have sought to focus their messaging on immigration and the migrant caravan, in particular, in the waning days of the midterm cycle. Democrats, meanwhile, have homed in on GOP lawmakers' support for the Republican plan to repeal Obamacare.

Democrats are hoping for a net gain of two Senate seats in Tuesday's elections, and have looked at Cruz's seat as a potential pickup. Recent polls show Cruz leading O'Rourke by a slim margin.