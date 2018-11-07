Rep. David Valadao David Goncalves ValadaoDavid Valadao wins reelection to House in California In quest for majority, Dems swarm McCarthy’s home state Dems make big play for House in California MORE (R-Calif.) won reelection to a fourth term on Tuesday, successfully fending off a challenge by businessman T.J. Cox.

Valadao prevailed in California's 21st District, encompassing the San Joaquin Valley. The Republican has won competitive races in the heavily Hispanic district even as Democratic voter registrations easily outpace Republicans.

The race was rated “Likely Republican” by the Cook Political Report after Valadao ranked first in the June jungle primary, winning 62.8 percent of the vote to Cox’s 37.2 percent.

Democrats had eyed flipping his seat and included Cox as part of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s “Red to Blue” program.

Cox also got the endorsement of former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaSisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Five takeaways from a divisive midterm election David Valadao wins reelection to House in California MORE, among others.

Valadao has at times parted with President Trump Donald John TrumpMidterms: The winners and losers GOP Rep. Mike Bost wins reelection in Illinois Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 MORE. He was also an initial sponsor of a discharge petition to try, unsuccessfully, to force a House vote on a bill that would have provided protections to undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Cox faced controversy in recent weeks after the Fresno Bee revealed that he had designated both a California home and a Maryland home as “primary” residences for tax purposes. His campaign said it was an error, and he said he would pay back a tax credit he got for the Maryland home, the Bee reported.