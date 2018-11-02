Turnout for early voting exceeding 2014 totals in at least 27 states

Early voter turnout in this year's midterm elections is surpassing early voting totals for the 2014 midterm election cycle in at least 27 states, according to the University of Florida Elections Project.

The project noted that the states where early voter turnout is higher than 2014's early voter totals include Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia and Washington, D.C., as first reported by CBS News.

CBS News notes that early voter turnout in Texas has surpassed the state's total turnout in the 2014 midterms.

"In the last three decades, we've had about 40 percent of those eligible to vote participating in midterm elections," University of Florida associate professor Michael McDonald, who oversees the Election Project, told CBS News. "If we get in the upper end of that range, if we can beat the 1966 49 percent turnout rate, you'd have to go all the way back to 1914 to get a turnout rate above 50 percent."

More than 24 million votes had been counted as early or absentee nationwide as of Wednesday, according to NBC News. The news outlet noted that at the same time in 2014, less than 13 million early or absentee ballots had been counted.

The news regarding early voting comes just days before what could be a key midterm election, as Democrats try to seize on opposition to President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump concerned Zinke broke rules amid DOJ referral: report 1,600 scientists sign letter opposing Trump’s plan to narrow gender definition Five Takeaways from West Virginia's Senate debate MORE to retake the House and possibly the Senate.

Polls have shown Democrats have a solid chance of earning a majority in the lower chamber. Meanwhile, Republicans appear to be the favorites to hold onto their majority in the Senate.

Many of the states that are experiencing surges in early voting have key elections this year.

In Texas, Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkePoll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race Little boy dressed as O'Rourke for Halloween goes viral Election Countdown: Trump rattles GOP, spars with Ryan on citizenship | Republicans under pressure to denounce Steve King | Dem confidence grows | Pelosi says Dems will take House | Party hopes young voters deliver blue wave | Tester fights for survival MORE (D-Texas) is vying to unseat incumbent Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke rakes in thousands of dollars from Hollywood celebrities Former ICE chief: Trump's additional troops to border will do ‘absolutely nothing’ Poll: Cruz leads O'Rourke by 3 points in Texas Senate race MORE (R-Texas).

States such as Florida and Georgia also have governor races that have gained national attention. Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeManchin says birthright citizenship 'worthy of looking at" Arizona’s Green Party candidate drops out of Senate race and endorses Kyrsten Sinema Election Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening MORE (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerElection Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Corker on migrant caravan: GOP 'using fear to stimulate' midterm voters Senate battles tighten in two key races MORE's (R-Tenn.) retirement have also led to closely-watched races to replace them.