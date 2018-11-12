Sinema defeats McSally in Arizona Senate race

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has won Arizona’s marquee Senate race, handing Democrats a major victory six full days after Election Day.

Sinema defeated Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySinema expands lead in nail-biter Arizona Senate race Sinema extends lead in Arizona race Longtime McCain aide blasts ‘despicable’ GOP claim that Dems are trying to steal Arizona Senate race MORE (R-Ariz.) in one of the most closely watched Senate races this cycle. Sinema led by a margin of 38,197 votes, or about 1.7 percentage points, out of more than 2.1 million votes cast, when the Associated Press called the race on Monday.

The AP made the call after Sinema, who was first elected to Congress in 2012, increased her lead over McSally for the fifth straight day. Arizona still has about 200,000 ballots left to count, but McSally would have to win an improbable percentage of those remaining votes to overcome Sinema's edge.

"I just called Kyrsten Sinema and congratulated her on becoming Arizona's first female senator after a hard-fought battle," McSally said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday evening.

Congrats to @kyrstensinema. I wish her success. I’m grateful to all those who supported me in this journey. I’m inspired by Arizonans’ spirit and our state’s best days are ahead of us. pic.twitter.com/tw0uKgi3oO — McSally For Senate (@MarthaMcSally) November 13, 2018

Republicans feared McSally might not regain the lead she lost when new vote tallies were reported Thursday, though they held out hope that the ballots to be counted early this week would come from voters who dropped off their absentee ballots on Election Day.

Those hopes appeared dashed Monday, when Maricopa County reported a tally of another 19,000 ballots.

Apart from Arizona, Nevada is the only other Senate seat that Democrats picked up this cycle. Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Midterm fallout | What we learned | What to watch next | Trump calls out lawmakers who lost | A look at the undecided races | Vote deepens urban, rural divide | Women help deliver Dems House | McConnell thanks Trump for Senate gains The Hill's Morning Report — Split decision: Dems take House, GOP retains Senate majority Dem Susie Lee defeats Danny Tarkanian to retain Nevada House seat MORE (D-Nev.) unseated Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerThe Hill's Morning Report — Washington resets after midterms, Sessions fired Election Countdown: Midterm fallout | What we learned | What to watch next | Trump calls out lawmakers who lost | A look at the undecided races | Vote deepens urban, rural divide | Women help deliver Dems House | McConnell thanks Trump for Senate gains Schumer: 2020 'doesn't bode well' for GOP MORE, who was the only GOP senator up for reelection in state Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonEx-Clinton aide: Hillary will run again in 2020 Ex-Facebook exec ousted from company sparked controversy with pro-Trump views: report Pelosi says she'll be Speaker ‘to protect the Affordable Care Act’ MORE carried in 2016.

Democrats had not won a Senate seat in Arizona since 1988.

But President Trump Donald John TrumpMichael Cohen: I pray Michelle Obama's words will unite country again Michelle Obama: ‘I stopped even trying to smile’ during Trump’s inauguration Trump wants to end federal relief money for Puerto Rico: report MORE carried Arizona by less than 5 points in 2016, a closer margin than previous GOP presidential nominees.

The race to replace retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeSinema expands lead in nail-biter Arizona Senate race Conservative magazine posts recording of King using derogatory language against immigrants Flake slams Trump for doubting Arizona vote count: No evidence of 'electoral corruption' MORE was one of the tightest contests in the country, and Trump loomed large. The president appeared at a rally with McSally in Mesa just two weeks before Election Day.

McSally overcame two more conservative challengers in the Republican primary, and she aligned herself closely with Trump. She focused much of her campaign messaging on immigration and border security in an effort to boost Republican turnout. McSally, a former fighter pilot, also hammered Sinema over her past anti-war protesting and progressive roots.

Sinema, who fashioned herself as a moderate, kept the focus on health care and protections for pre-existing conditions as a wedge issue with McSally, who voted for the GOP’s ObamaCare repeal bill.

With Arizona in the rearview mirror, a handful of other races around the country remain too close to call, including high-profile races in Florida and Georgia.

Recounts have been ordered in Florida’s hotly contested Senate and gubernatorial races.

And in Georgia, the governor’s race hasn’t been called, as Democrats hold out hope that remaining ballots could push the race into a runoff, though that remains an uphill battle.

Regardless of what happens in the remaining Senate races, Republicans have already secured a slim 51-47 seat majority.

In Florida, Gov. Rick Scott (R) holds a lead of roughly 12,500 votes over Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonFlorida attorney general directs law enforcement to take steps to ‘guarantee integrity' in elections Palm Beach county supervisor says it’s ‘impossible’ to finish recount by deadline Scott takes additional legal action as Florida recount moves forward MORE (D), as a recount is underway. The two candidates are locked in a fierce litigation battle as election officials scramble to hit a Thursday deadline.

And in deep-red Mississippi, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) faces former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy (D) in the Nov. 27 runoff. Hyde-Smith has sparked backlash for joking about “public hangings,” who would be the first black U.S. senator from Mississippi since 1881.

—Reid Wilson contributed. Updated at 8:40 p.m.