Combat veteran after GOP opponent says campaign is a 'war': ‘You don’t know s--- about war’

In a new television ad, a Democratic House candidate from Texas who is also a combat veteran says her GOP opponent doesn't know “shit” about war.

MJ Hegar posted the minutelong campaign ad on Friday after her opponent, Rep. John Carter John Rice CarterElection Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms Hollywood donors flood Dems with midterm cash MORE (R), compared their campaign to a war, according to the Temple Daily Telegram.

“It’s a war … We’re going to win. I’m ahead, and I will stay ahead,” Carter said at a local event. “I will beat this lady.”

Hegar responded to Carter in her new ad.

“Well, respectfully congressman, you don’t know shit about war,” she said.

My opponent @JudgeJohnCarter said "this is a war." Well, if it were, sir, you would be prosecuted for dereliction of duty for not showing up to a single debate. What are you afraid of? #TX31 #Vote pic.twitter.com/ZapbdYGeMb — MJ Hegar for Texas (@mjhegar) November 2, 2018

A New York Times/Siena College poll from early October showed Carter holding a 15-point lead over Hegar. The Cook Political Report rates the seat as "likely Republican."

Hegar served three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search-and-rescue pilot. She was shot down by the Taliban in 2009 and later awarded the Purple Heart. She became the second woman ever to be awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with valor.

She also sued the Pentagon over the ban on women serving in all ground combat jobs. The ban was lifted in January 2013 by then-Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and then-Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Martin Dempsey.