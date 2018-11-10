Dem Harley Rouda unseats Rohrabacher in key California House seat

Democrat Harley Rouda won the House race in California’s 48th District, a huge pick up for the party in its fierce battle to take back the chamber.

Rouda, a businessman and first-time candidate, unseated longtime Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherHow will the 2018 midterms affect NASA space policy? Election Countdown: Recount prospects grow in Florida | Abrams team to sue over absentee ballots | Dem wins pivotal Georgia House seat | A look at the uncalled races | Corporations spend big to beat ballot measures Election Countdown: Midterm fallout | What we learned | What to watch next | Trump calls out lawmakers who lost | A look at the undecided races | Vote deepens urban, rural divide | Women help deliver Dems House | McConnell thanks Trump for Senate gains MORE (R-Calif.) in his competitive Orange County district.

The Associated Press called the race Saturday evening after additional mail-in ballots were were counted.

The GOP congressman was a top Democratic target since he represented one of seven GOP-held seats in California that Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonComey talked about sensitive FBI matters on personal email: report Pipe bomb suspect indicted on charges of using weapons of mass destruction With Matthew Whitaker playing Roy Cohn, DOJ could be Trump’s personal law firm MORE won in 2016.

The demographic shifts made it a top priority on Democrats’ wish list. Rouda emerged from a hyper-competitive primary with help from national Democrats. Both parties spent millions of dollars on the 48th District as Democrats look to flip 23 seats to regain the House majority.

Democrats also had a huge target on Rohrabacher’s back given his perceived strong ties to Russia, which has drawn scrutiny from both parties. Rohrabacher has served in Congress for more than 30 years.