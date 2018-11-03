Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide

For a solid hour on Tuesday, all eyes will be trained on Lexington, Ky., and its suburbs, where Rep. Andy Barr Garland (Andy) Hale BarrJockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights Trump's attack on Ryan seen as advance scapegoating Trump bashes Paul Ryan on birthright citizenship: Focus on holding the majority MORE (R) is running for reelection against retired Marine Lt. Col. Amy McGrath (D).

That’s because Kentucky closes its polling places at 6 p.m. local time — and Barr’s 6th District is the only competitive race based entirely within the Eastern time zone.

Here’s an hour-by-hour look at how Election Day will unfold, and what to watch as the polls close.

6 p.m. Eastern — The Canary in Coal Country

Barr represents a district that voted for President Trump Donald John TrumpCurbelo explains reason he forgave man who tweeted death threat Obama accuses Trump of ‘political stunt’ on border politics Voter registration in California reaches all-time high before midterms MORE by a 15-point margin in 2016 — but it’s a seat with Democratic roots, one long held by former Rep. Ben Chandler (D). If McGrath pulls off an early upset, Republicans are going to have a very bad night. But if Barr hangs on, as polling indicates, the GOP’s House majority is still in play.

7 p.m. — The First Hints

Six states close their polling places at 7 p.m., from liberal Vermont to conservative South Carolina, and the rest of Kentucky.

Vote-counting will begin in two of the hottest races in the country: Georgia’s gubernatorial race, a fierce battle between Secretary of State Brian Kemp (R) and state House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams (D), and Indiana’s Senate race, where Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus Manchin says birthright citizenship 'worthy of looking at' MORE (D) faces former state Rep. Mike Braun (R).

If Donnelly loses quickly, it would auger poorly for other red state Democratic senators. But if he prevails, Sens. Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillHillicon Valley: Hate speech finds home on Instagram | Senators push Facebook to fix its ad tools | Manchin hacked | Twitter apologizes after 'Kill All Jews' becomes trending topic Election Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump touts Iran sanctions with 'Game of Thrones' meme | 4 days to midterms | Toss-up races key to Senate battle | Strong October jobs report MORE (D-Mo.) and Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampLiberals only care about sexism when it's convenient The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus MORE (D-N.D.) may find reason for optimism.

In Virginia, voters in the Richmond suburbs and Norfolk will reveal some of the first hints of the size of the Democratic advantage in the House. GOP Reps. Scott Taylor Scott William TaylorElection Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Bannon planning to campaign for Brat in Virginia Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms MORE and Dave Brat have tough fights on their hands, and a Democrat is even making a run at outgoing Rep. Tom Garrett Thomas (Tom) Alexander GarrettEx-GOP Sen. Warner endorses Virginia Democrat over Dave Brat Ex-GOP senator endorses Democrat in Virginia House race Trump says GOP candidate who has not held office was ‘really big help with tax cuts’ MORE’s (R) seat. If Democrats take two of those, the Republican majority is probably gone.

7:30 p.m. — A Blue Moon and a Blue Dog

Polls close in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia at this time. Two red state Senate Democrats will see their fates decided: Sen. Sherrod Brown Sherrod Campbell BrownCordray leads GOP's DeWine by 5 points in Ohio governor's race: poll Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Dems close campaign by hammering GOP on health care | Senior HHS official dies | FDA approved cannabis-based drug now available | Bipartisan report looks into insulin price spike The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Trump divides Republicans ahead of midterms MORE (Ohio) is likely to cruise to reelection, and Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinHillicon Valley: Hate speech finds home on Instagram | Senators push Facebook to fix its ad tools | Manchin hacked | Twitter apologizes after 'Kill All Jews' becomes trending topic Trump acknowledges GOP could lose House: 'Could happen' Election Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy MORE (W.Va.) is favored to win, but in a much tighter race.

Democrats will get the first signs of their ability to flip Republican-held governorships across the Midwest when Ohio begins counting its ballots. Former state Attorney General Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayOn The Money: Economy adds 250K jobs in October | Trump confident on trade deal with China | Trump to reimpose all Iran nuke sanctions | 8 nations to get oil waivers | SEC subpoenaed Tesla over Model 3 production Election Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy Cordray leads GOP's DeWine by 5 points in Ohio governor's race: poll MORE (D), who was later head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington, is fighting his successor, Mike DeWine (R), for the right to succeed term-limited Gov. John Kasich (R).

North Carolina experiences what they call a Blue Moon election, a rare year in which neither the governor nor a senator are on the ballot. That probably means lower turnout, but Democrats are running surprisingly strong races against Reps. George Holding George Edward Bell HoldingJockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights The importance of advancing the U.S.-India partnership GOP super PAC expands field program to 40 districts MORE (R) and Ted Budd Theodore (Ted) Paul BuddJockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms MORE (R), and for a seat held by Rep. Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy GOP House candidate made anti-Muslim remarks as pastor The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Tensions boil over in Washington after bomb scares MORE (R), who lost his primary.

8 p.m. — The Big Enchilada

Sixteen states and the District of Columbia are done voting by 8 p.m. Eastern, including a handful of states that will give a fuller picture of the electorate’s mood.

Governor’s races will be decided in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

The biggest prize for Democrats would be in Florida, scene of a nasty battle between Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) and former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum leaves campaign trail in wake of Tallahassee shooting Do Florida voters want socialism? Gillum on Trump calling him a thief: 'If I’m stealing anything, it’s hearts and minds' MORE (R). In Connecticut, businessman Bob Stefanowski (R) is running a particularly tough race against progressive hero Ned Lamont (D). Expect Govs. Charlie Baker (R) of Massachusetts and Larry Hogan (R) of Maryland to win reelection easily, thanks to ticket-splitters who will also reelect Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Economy adds 250K jobs in October | Trump confident on trade deal with China | Trump to reimpose all Iran nuke sanctions | 8 nations to get oil waivers | SEC subpoenaed Tesla over Model 3 production Warren: Minimum wage should be enough to support a family Cordray leads GOP's DeWine by 5 points in Ohio governor's race: poll MORE (D-Mass.) and Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis CardinGOP leaders hesitant to challenge Trump on Saudi Arabia Dem senator: Trump accepts Saudi denials because he is 'enamored' with dictators Saudi mystery drives wedge between Trump, GOP MORE (D-Md.).

Vote-counting also begins in key Senate races in Florida, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. In Mississippi, expect Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R) and former Agriculture Secretary Mike Espy (D) to head to a late November runoff.

The House battleground expands to Democratic targets in Florida, Illinois, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Oklahoma — where a PAC linked to former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is making a late play against Rep. Steve Russell Steven (Steve) Dane RussellDems move from optimism to confidence about winning House Cook shifts 8 House races toward Dems WATCH: GOP Rep says Bolton can be ‘polarizing’ MORE (R) — and Pennsylvania. Democrats are going to pick up a handful of seats in Pennsylvania, where the state Supreme Court ordered district maps redrawn earlier this year.

Voters in the District of Columbia are likely to reelect Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

Delaware and Rhode Island start their vote counts at 8 p.m., too.

8:30 p.m. — The (French) Hill to Die On

Arkansas voters are likely to reelect Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R). The only truly competitive race here is in the state’s 2nd District, where Rep. French Hill James (French) French HillRacial animus moves to the forefront in midterm battle Hollywood donors flood Dems with midterm cash GOP lawmaker condemns ad warning black voters Dems will bring back 'lynchings' MORE (R) faces a tough challenge from state Rep. Clarke Tucker (D). Hill is likely to win reelection, but the district has Democratic roots: Hill’s predecessor took over for Rep. Vic Snyder, a Democrat who held the Little Rock-based seat for 14 years.

9 p.m. — Go West, Young Man

The first Mountain West states start to close at this time, along with most of the Midwest.

Voters in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin are electing senators. Democrats are hopeful that Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) can defeat a charging Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy Obama quietly records dozens of get-out-the-vote pitches Toss-up races dominate battle for Senate MORE (R) in Arizona, while Republicans believe Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus Toss-up races dominate battle for Senate MORE (R) will oust Heitkamp in North Dakota. And Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke: 'Avenatti does not represent' most Democrats Congress must make sentencing reform priority for public safety Turnout for early voting exceeding 2014 totals in at least 27 states MORE (R) has a leg up on Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D), despite the Democrat’s absolutely mammoth fundraising performance.

New governors will be elected in Colorado, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming, all states where the incumbents are termed out. Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) is in the fight of his life, while Govs. Andrew Cuomo (D) of New York, Doug Ducey (R) of Arizona and Greg Abbott (R) of Texas are skating toward another term.

Democrats and Republicans are battling over House districts in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Texas and Wisconsin.

Voters in Louisiana don’t have many competitive races to decide, but they shouldn’t feel left out: The race for governor in 2019 kicks off just as soon as the polls close on Tuesday.

10 p.m. — Defining the Wave

If a Democratic blue wave is forming, we’ll get a sense of how high it is when polls close in Iowa, Montana, Nevada and Utah.

Reps. Rod Blum (R) and David Young David Edmund YoungDemocrats look for blue wave among millennial voters Iowa is key state in Dem drive for House majority Overnight Health Care — Presented by Purdue Pharma — Judge urges insurers to drop challenge over non-ObamaCare plans | Azar vows to push ahead with drug pricing proposal | No increase for ObamaCare outreach budget MORE (R) face stiff challenges in Iowa, and both could lose without a tremendous wave breaking. But what about GOP Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingAT&T will no longer donate to Rep. Steve King Flake says he's rooting for Democrat running against Steve King Election Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy MORE? While his district is much more conservative, King has become a lightning rod for associating himself with so many white supremacists across the country and around the world.

If Democrats are having a rough night in Senate races, this is the hour that will demonstrate just how bad it’s going: Their top target is Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy GOP pollster says Republicans could break with Trump on Saudi Arabia The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump touts Iran sanctions with 'Game of Thrones' meme | 4 days to midterms | Toss-up races key to Senate battle | Strong October jobs report MORE (R-Nev.), who’s running even with Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus Toss-up races dominate battle for Senate MORE (D) in most polls. Democrats are defending Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump touts Iran sanctions with 'Game of Thrones' meme | 4 days to midterms | Toss-up races key to Senate battle | Strong October jobs report Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus MORE, who is in a surprisingly close and late-breaking race against state Auditor Matt Rosendale (R).

In Utah, Rep. Mia Love Ludmya (Mia) LoveTrump surprise rattles GOP in final stretch Election Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Poll: Dem challenger leading Mia Love in Utah House race MORE (R) finds herself in an unexpectedly tough battle; one poll shows her losing to Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams (D).

11 p.m. — The Best Coast

Polls close in four of the five states that touch the Pacific Ocean, along with Idaho.

Voters in California and Idaho are electing new governors. California voters, especially those in the Central Valley and Orange County, will decide the fates of a handful of endangered House Republicans.

In Washington, voters will decide a hard-fought contest for a congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Dave Reichert David (Dave) George ReichertHow the Trump tax law passed: GOP adds sweeteners House battlefield expands as ad wars hit new peak Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' MORE (R). If voters are really in the mood for change, Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers Cathy McMorris RodgersJockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights Election Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Koch network moves to give late-campaign boost to GOP's McMorris Rodgers MORE (R) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerElection Countdown: One week from midterms, House battlefield expands Dems seek to expand House fight one week before midterms Bloomberg quietly spends millions in TV ads MORE (R) could also have uncomfortable nights — remember, no state kicked out more Democratic incumbents in the 1994 GOP wave than Washington.

Republicans have one more shot for an upset, this time in Oregon, where Gov. Kate Brown (D) is in a more difficult than expected battle for reelection.

Hawaii voters are likely to reelect Gov. David Ige (D) and send former Rep. Ed Case (D) back to Congress.

1 a.m. — The Aleutian Solution

The vast majority of polling places in Alaska close at midnight Eastern time, but seven hours after the first polls close in Kentucky, voters in parts of the Aleutian Islands will cast the final ballots of the 2018 general election.

Alaska voters will elect a new governor, after Gov. Bill Walker (I) dropped his reelection bid late last month. And one recent poll showed the dean of the House, Rep. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy Poll: Don Young, longest-serving House member, trails Dem opponent by 1 point Cook shifts 8 House races toward Dems MORE (R), in trouble against education activist Alyse Galvin (D).