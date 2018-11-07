Iowa Gov. Reynolds fends off challenger to win reelection in tight race

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) won her first full term on Tuesday in what became the state’s most expensive governor’s race in history.

Reynolds was appointed governor after former Gov. Terry Branstad (R) became the U.S. ambassador to China.

ADVERTISEMENT

But she had never run for governor before and faced a tough challenge from Fred Hubbell, a retired business executive.

Reynolds, who had served as Iowa’s lieutenant governor since 2011, embraced President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE, who campaigned for her in the state several times.

The race was considered a "toss-up."