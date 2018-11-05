The top Senate seats most likely to flip

Senate Republicans believe they are on the cusp of increasing their majority in the midterm elections despite historic headwinds that seem likely to cost the GOP control of the House.

Republicans believe they have growing momentum to pick up seats in North Dakota, Missouri and Indiana, while races in Montana and Florida remain tight.

The GOP is feeling more bullish about not losing any of their own incumbents up for reelection, a significant turn-around from earlier in the cycle when Nevada Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerTrump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP MORE was seen as possibly the most endangered Senate incumbent standing.

Surprises are still possible on Tuesday in a quickly changing environment.

Here's a look at the Senate seats more likely to flip:

North Dakota

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampTrump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE (D-N.D.) is viewed as the most vulnerable Democratic incumbent in the final weeks of the midterm, as she’s trailed behind Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerTrump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE (R-N.D.) in the polls.

Democrats aren’t counting Heitkamp out after she squeaked out a victory in 2012. They argue that Heitkamp still has a path if she can hit her targets in the eastern part of the state, win over moderates and turn out Native American voters.

The election will come less than a week after tribes unsuccessfully challenged a voter ID law that requires a current address for the identification to be valid. Native Americans strongly backed Heitkamp in 2012.

Though recent polls have shown a slight tightening in the race Heitkamp is behind in the polls by an average of more than 11 percentage points, according to Real Clear Politics.

The race is being handicapped by election watchers as leaning toward Republicans. And President Trump Donald John TrumpSoros rep: Fox News refuses to have me on Rihanna vows that her songs will never again play at Trump’s ‘tragic rallies’ Midterm vote to set cyber agenda MORE, in a sign that Republicans are feeling good about the state, isn’t expected to make a campaign stop in the final days before the election.

Missouri

McCaskill has been a top target since the start of the cycle with Republicans convinced they would have beaten her in 2012 if her GOP opponent, then-Rep. Todd Akin (Mo.), hadn’t sparked a political firestorm by saying that female bodies had a way of preventing pregnancy from “legitimate rape.”

But she’s managed to keep her race close despite Trump winning her state by roughly 15 percentage points in 2016.

Several polls in the final month of the midterm, including a Fox News Poll released last week, have shown the race between McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley locked in a tie. Others have Hawley with a slight lead but well within the margin of error.

McCaskill has tried to align herself with Trump and distance herself from the more progressive elements in her party, telling Fox News that she isn’t one of those “crazy Democrats” and that she “100 percent” supports Trump blocking a migrant caravan from entering the country.

But her strategy earned her no reprieve from Trump, who said during a rally in Missouri days before the midterm that the voters would “retire far-left Democrat Claire McCaskill Claire Conner McCaskillMidterm vote to set cyber agenda Limbaugh, Hannity joining Trump on campaign trail Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security MORE.”

Indiana

Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly Joseph (Joe) Simon DonnellyThe Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Trump slams Donnelly over ads for Libertarian candidate Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security MORE (Ind.) is trying to hold onto his seat in a state Trump won by roughly 16 points in 2016 and where he is the lone Democrat to hold a statewide office.

Donnelly has tried to tie himself to Trump, including becoming the first Democratic senator to open the door to considering Trump’s controversial effort to change who qualifies for birthright citizenship.

A Fox News Poll showed Donnelly with a seven percentage point lead over businessman Mike Braun. But the race remains rated a toss up with Republicans viewing it, Missouri and North Dakota as their best chances to pick up seats currently held by Democrats.

Arizona

Arizona is emerging as Democrats’ best shot to flip a Republican-held seat in an otherwise brutal midterm map for the part in the Senate.

Republicans hoped that when Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP chairwoman pushes back on criticism of incendiary ad: 'The point is the president’s a problem solver' McSally, Sinema appear at ASU homecoming game Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE (R-Ariz.), a frequent critic of the president’s, announced his retirement last year it would give the party a better shot at protecting the Senate seat.

But while Republicans got the candidate they wanted when Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad McSally, Sinema appear at ASU homecoming game Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE (R-Ariz.) managed to survive a brutal primary season, she’s remained locked in a tight battle with Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.).

Unlike in Nevada, where Democrats are trying to unseat an incumbent, the open race appears to be giving Sinema and her party an easier, but still uphill, lift.

Sinema is leading in the race on average by a percentage point, according to Real Clear Politics. And a Fox News Poll released last week had the race locked in a tie.

Nevada

Heller has been a top target since the start of the 2018 cycle as the only Senate Republican running for re-election in a state won by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonKellyanne Conway refers to Hillary Clinton as 'queen of abortion' The Memo: Trump and Obama face off in midterms Common thread in 2016 election stories: Giving ourselves a pass MORE.

But he’s managed to stay in his race against Rep. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenPatagonia closing stores nationwide on Election Day Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP MORE (D-Nev.) despite being targeted by more than $33.5 million in negative spending from outside groups.

Heller has stuck closely to Trump as he’s searched for a path to victory in the battleground state and Real Clear Politics shows he’s leading by 2 percentage points on average.

But, in a potential sign of trouble for Heller, Democrats are leading in the state’s early voting tally by roughly 3.5 percent, which will put pressure on the GOP senator to drive up his margin among independents on Tuesday. And after predicting a Heller victory in 2012, Jon Ralston, a veteran Nevada political observer, said on Sunday he believes Heller will lose this year.

Montana

How close the race in Montana is during the waning days of the 2018 election cycle depends on which party you ask.

Democrats, while acknowledging the race is close, are quick to note Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterPatagonia closing stores nationwide on Election Day Dems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Watch live: Trump holds rally in Montana MORE (D-Mont.) has maintained a steady lead in the polls for weeks despite months of battering by Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad CNN slams Trump Jr. after he criticizes network for not showing immigration spot: ‘This ad is racist’ Trump Jr. blasts Baldwin over arrest: 'Piece of garbage' MORE

Tester, according to Real Clear Politics, has a more than 4 point lead on average. But other recent polls show the race being as narrow as two or three percentage points, putting it within the margin of error.

Republicans are more bullish, believing the Tester-Trump feud has moved the race their way. And Republicans are hoping that a last-minute visit by Trump, who remains deeply popular in the state, will help vault Matt Rosendale into the lead just in time for Tuesday.

Florida

Democrats are feeling bullish about Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonHistory, fate and the violins of a wounding autumn Elon Musk backs Trump on space force: ‘I actually like' it Robust economy drowned out by Trump’s midterm message MORE’s chances in Florida despite Gov. Rick Scott having gone up with TV ads months before Nelson and pouring more than $63 million into his race to defeat the incumbent.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) on Friday pointed to early Republican optimism about the race as an example of a “GOP talking point busts,” noting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellA voter guide for the 100 million who are not planning to vote Next Tuesday’s vote will determine the future of Social Security, Medicare Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus MORE’s prediction that Democrats would leave Nelson “for dead” by mid-September didn’t pan out.

Democrats point to two main factors as the reason for their optimism: The composition of Florida, which has the reputation as a purple swing state, and the excitement over Andrew Gillum, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

Nelson only has a narrow two point lead in the race according to several polls, but FiveThirtyEight gives him a 2 in 3 chance of keeping the seat.

West Virginia

Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Hillicon Valley: Hate speech finds home on Instagram | Senators push Facebook to fix its ad tools | Manchin hacked | Twitter apologizes after 'Kill All Jews' becomes trending topic MORE was initially viewed as one of the most vulnerable incumbents up for reelection in a state won by Trump by roughly 42 points — his biggest margin of victory in 2016.

But while many of his red-state colleagues have seesawed in and out of frontrunner status in their respective races, Manchin has maintained a solid lead over Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in public polling in the state over for weeks.

Strategists in both parties attribute his advantage to his gifts as a retail politician and name ID in a state where he served as governor before joining the Senate.

Republicans are hoping a final visit by Trump to the state could provide Morrisey with momentum heading into election day.