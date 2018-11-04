Age becomes talking point surrounding 2020 Democratic field

It's a question some Democrats are pondering as the 2020 presidential election inches closer: Can their party represent change when three of its top candidates are not only familiar faces, but people in their retirement years?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide On The Money: Economy adds 250K jobs in October | Trump confident on trade deal with China | Trump to reimpose all Iran nuke sanctions | 8 nations to get oil waivers | SEC subpoenaed Tesla over Model 3 production Warren: Minimum wage should be enough to support a family MORE (Mass.) will enter her 70s in June. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Do Florida voters want socialism? Democrats, beware: We are leaning left too far MORE (Vt.) is 77. Former Vice Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDemocrats, beware: We are leaning left too far Biden says he worried a grandchild might have picked up package bomb The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines MORE will turn 76 later this month.

Though the primaries are still a ways off, all three have emerged in early polls as favorites to be the 2020 Democratic nominee.

Some strategists say that might be a problem.

“Democrats would be better off with a young candidate,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon, who argued that an electorate that seems to want change might prefer someone from a younger generation.

He put it as a generational battle, this time between baby boomers and millennials.

“The desire for change is a function of a battle between an ascending generation, the millennials who want political power, and a descending generation, the baby boomers, who have the power but don't want to give it up,” he said.

There are certainly a number of candidates ready to step up if Democratic voters are looking for a younger nominee.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate panel asks DOJ to investigate 'fabricated allegation' against Kavanaugh Election Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Kamala Harris slams Georgia's GOP gubernatorial candidate over 'voter suppression' MORE (Calif.), a freshman in the Senate, is 54. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCNN's Don Lemon reveals political affiliation New NJ law would let Cory Booker run for president, Senate at same time The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines MORE of New Jersey is 49, while Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump, first lady cast votes by absentee ballot for midterms Here's how politicians celebrated Halloween Election Countdown: Latest glimpse at fundraising highlights Dem edge | Cook moves Menendez race to toss up | Heated Missouri Senate debate | O'Rourke scrambling to win Latino voters | Bloomberg spending big for Dem candidates | DNC talks 2020 debates MORE is 51.

Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who has sparkled as a challenger to GOP Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMore than 4.5 million people vote early in Texas Gregg Popovich dons 'Beto' hat at team practice Progressive group targets Cruz with audio of Trump repeatedly calling him a liar MORE and become a liberal fundraising force, is 46.

None of those candidates would qualify as millennials, but they are from a different generation than the trio at the top of the Democratic polls.

Earlier this year, Biden — who allies suggest may consider running for one term only — acknowledged that age is a “legitimate” issue for presidential candidates.

“I think it’s totally appropriate for people to look at me and say if I were to run for office again, ‘Well, God darn you’re old.’ Well chronologically I am old,” Biden said during a question and answer session at the Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan’s Speaker Series last month, according to CNN.

“Every voter is entitled to know exactly what kind of shape you’re in. You owe it to them. It’s a legitimate question and so I think age is relevant.”

But some Democrats say the 2020 election won't be so much about age at all, particurly when Democrats will be competing to take on a 72-year-old in President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE.

“To me, it's less about years of age and more about the age of your ideas and whether your ideas reflect what voters want to hear,” said Chris Kofinis, the Democratic strategist.

Still, he said that could be a problem for some candidates.

“The challenge with candidates like Sanders and Biden is that they've been around so long. Anytime a party is out of office it is attracted to a newer, bolder message.”

Democratic strategist Maria Cardona said she doesn’t think the age of some would-be candidates is problematic for the party.

Cardona pointed to 2016, when Sanders was “able to attract a massive following of young people,” and nearly beat Clinton in the Democratic primary.

Sanders was able to tap into a sentiment that Clinton represented the tired Washington establishment, and he positively electrified swaths of young voters.

During that race, the Vermont senator lured millennials to the race by talking about issues such as free public college, single-payer healthcare and campaign finance reform.

A survey conducted in early 2016 by pollster Frank Luntz showed that young voters selected Sanders when asked which politician they respected the most. Sanders even beat former President Obama, who at 57 is nearly 20 years his junior, 31 percent to 18 percent, according to the poll.

“I think what’s important more than age is for the candidates to authentically speak to and make a connection with voters in every state and in every community and offer a platform of new ideas and real solutions for the problems the country is facing,” Cardona said.

Kofinis said that who ever wins will need to run a nimble, 21st century campaign that doesn’t rely on a playbook from previous years.

“It’s not going to be the age of the candidate but the age of their ideas and the age of their actual campaign,” he said.

One Democratic strategist said Warren's recent release of her DNA records fell into that category, "because it wasn't anything a modern campaign would do. It was so incredibly reactive and pissed off so many Democrats."