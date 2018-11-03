Progressive group targets Cruz with audio of Trump repeatedly calling him a liar

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee announced Saturday that it is targeting Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzO'Rourke: 'Avenatti does not represent' most Democrats Congress must make sentencing reform priority for public safety Turnout for early voting exceeding 2014 totals in at least 27 states MORE (R) with a new ad featuring audio of President Trump Donald John TrumpCurbelo explains reason he forgave man who tweeted death threat Obama accuses Trump of ‘political stunt’ on border politics Voter registration in California reaches all-time high before midterms MORE repeatedly calling him a liar.

“I must tell you something about Ted Cruz. I have never, never met someone who lies more than Ted Cruz. One of the great liars of all time. That’s why we call him 'Lyin’ Ted.' Lyin’ Ted! He holds the Bible high, and then he lies,” Trump can be heard saying in the ad.

“Ted Cruz, he’s taken so much money from so many different people, and he’s totally controlled. He’s a nasty guy, nobody likes him, nobody in Congress likes him. Cruz is not a truthful person. Cruz is the most dishonest guy I think I’ve ever met in politics,” it continues.

The online ad, according to the group, will be targeted at Republican and independent women voters on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Cruz is locked in a tighter-than-expected reelection bid against Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) with only days to go before the midterm elections.

Cruz holds a narrow lead in most polls and nonpartisan elections forecaster The Cook Political Report rates the race as a “toss-up.”

The ad comes amid reports that early voting has skyrocketed in the Lone Star State. In Texas, 332,000 voters under the age of 30 have cast ballots already, up nearly fivefold from the 2014 midterms.

“With polls tightening, Beto O’Rourke is inspiring Republican, independent, and Democratic voters across Texas and driving turn out in numbers Texas hasn’t seen in decades," PCCC co-founder Adam Green said in a statement. "Trump voters are the only chance Cruz has to keep his seat — and they won’t be a sure vote after hearing Trump himself calling out Cruz’s dishonesty.”

Trump and Cruz have sparred in the past, though the president has since changed his tune on the incumbent senator. Trump recently dubbed him “beautiful Ted” before campaigning with him in Texas last month.

Though Republicans have appeared confident that Cruz will retain his Senate seat, his potential loss to O'Rourke would imperil their efforts to maintain or expand their majority in the upper chamber.

The Hill has reached out to Cruz's campaign for comment on the ad.