Watch live: Trump holds rally in Montana

President Trump Donald John TrumpCurbelo explains reason he forgave man who tweeted death threat Obama accuses Trump of ‘political stunt’ on border politics Voter registration in California reaches all-time high before midterms MORE on Saturday afternoon will hold a rally in Belgrade, Mont., to support GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale in his bid to unseat incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump touts Iran sanctions with 'Game of Thrones' meme | 4 days to midterms | Toss-up races key to Senate battle | Strong October jobs report Democrats in tough races throw their party under the bus MORE.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the live video above.



