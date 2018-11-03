Michelle Obama teams up with NAACP to increase black voter turnout

Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaO'Rourke: 'Avenatti does not represent' most Democrats Obamas consider Netflix series highlighting 'lesser-known functions of government' The Hill's 12:30 Report — Trump to speak on immigration | Dems confident 5 days to midterms | Pittsburgh suspect pleads not guilty MORE called on members of the NAACP and supporters to vote ahead of Election Day next week.

In a video released on Saturday, the former first lady teamed up with the NAACP, the country’s largest civil rights organization, in efforts to increase African-American voter turnout in the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

“The election's almost here,” Obama said in the video. “That means it's time to use your power. It means it's time to vote, because if you don't, other people will.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you sit this one out, you're letting someone else make important decisions about the life you're gonna live, the community you call home and the future that affects us all,” Obama continued. “You're handing it all over to someone else.”

“So grab five friends and make a plan to vote on Nov. 6, because when we all vote, we all do better,” the former first lady added.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Obama’s participation in the organization’s get-out-the-vote efforts “solidifies how important this critical midterm election is to our country” in a news release.

“She is not only a prominent, powerful and invaluable figure in our community but to all that she reaches and we hope that this collaboration will encourage voters to get to the polls and vote like their lives depend on it,” Johnson continued.

“We are honored to collaborate with Mrs. Obama on this initiative,” Jamal Watkins, the organization’s vice president of civic engagement, said in the release. “She is a beacon of hope and excellence for the Black community, and we have no doubt that with her influence, our message will resonate with everyone.”