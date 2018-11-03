McSally performs national anthem at ASU homecoming game

Arizona Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyElection Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy Obama quietly records dozens of get-out-the-vote pitches Toss-up races dominate battle for Senate MORE (R) performed the national anthem at Arizona State University's homecoming football game on Saturday just days before the state's Senate race.

McSally, who is facing fellow Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) for the seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake says he's rooting for Democrat running against Steve King Turnout for early voting exceeding 2014 totals in at least 27 states CNN host: White House pushing 'racist theater' designed to 'get votes' MORE (R), appeared Saturday before thousands of cheering ASU football fans and performed the national anthem while wearing a t-shirt bearing the logo of the Pat Tillman Foundation, a nonprofit serving military veterans and their spouses.

"Thrilled and honored to be able to sing the National Anthem before ⁦@ASU⁩’s homecoming game. Congrats on the win!" she tweeted Saturday.

Thrilled and honored to be able to sing the National Anthem before ⁦@ASU⁩’s homecoming game. Congrats on the win! pic.twitter.com/O5iD8qS27b — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) November 3, 2018

Democrats see the right race as a possible pickup as the party attempts to retake the Senate, where Democrats face a two-seat deficit, in Tuesday's elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

RealClearPolitics's average of polls shows Sinema leading McSally by less than a percentage point, while an ABC 15 poll of the race this week instead found McSally with a 7-point lead.

Sinema also received a boost this week when a Green Party candidate running in the race dropped out and endorsed the Democratic nominee.