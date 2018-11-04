Florida sees record-high early voting

The state of Florida has seen record-high early voting totals in the days ahead of Election Day.

Turnout this election cycle is almost double what it was in 2014, according to West Palm Beach’s WPTV.

The News-Press reported that as of Friday, more than 4.1 million Floridians had already cast a ballot via early voting or absentee ballots. In 2014, 3.1 million early ballots were cast.

New data released Friday shows that Republicans are leading in early voting turnout statewide by about 60,000 ballots, though Democrats are leading in urban areas, according to the paper.

Florida is the site of two closely-watched races. Former Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Top Trump official: Florida governor's race is 'so cotton-pickin' important' Watch Live: Trump holds a rally in Pensacola MORE (R) and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D) are locked in a heated battle for Florida governor.

And term-limited Gov. Rick Scott (R) is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Jimmy Buffett takes musical shots at Trump during concert Obama met with screaming fans at taco shop in Florida MORE.

Early voting has been up significantly this cycle, surpassing 2014 levels in at least 27 states. Nationwide, more than 24 million early and absentee votes had been reportedly cast as of Wednesday.

Early voter turnout in Texas, where Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMore than 4.5 million people vote early in Texas Gregg Popovich dons 'Beto' hat at team practice Progressive group targets Cruz with audio of Trump repeatedly calling him a liar MORE (R) and Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) are engaged in a tough battle, has reportedly surpassed the entire voter turnout total in 2014.