Democrats hold 7-point edge going into midterms: poll

Democrats hold a 7-point lead over Republicans for control of Congress in a poll released two days before the midterm elections.

Half of likely voters in the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released early Sunday said they would prefer a Congress controlled by Democrats. Forty-three percent said they want a Republican majority.

Democrats lead by 6 points among registered voters, 49 to 43 percent.

Pollsters said Democrats are seeing support from likely African-American voters, Latinos, young voters, independents and white women with college degrees.

Older voters, men, white voters and white women and white men without college degrees more often back Republicans, according to the survey.

“It is a political kaleidoscope,” Democratic pollster Peter Hart, whose firm helped conduct the survey, said the results show a “political kaleidoscope.”

“You turn the poll one way, and it looks [good for Democrats],” he said, according to NBC News.

But he added that “you can see how the GOP squeaks through.”

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Nov. 1 through Nov. 3. Its results have a 3.1 percentage point margin of error for registered voters and a 3.5 percentage point margin of error for likely voters.

The new poll comes on the same day that ABC News and The Washington Post published a poll that found that Democrats lead the GOP by 8 points among likely voters, 52 to 44 percent, on a generic congressional ballot.

That lead shrinks to 49 to 44 percent in districts that ABC labeled "toss-ups."

Democrats led by 14 percentage points in the August ABC News/Washington Poll, and by 13 points in October's poll.

A RealClearPolitics average of generic ballot polls shows Democrats with a 7.2 percentage point lead over Republicans.

Democrats need to pick up 23 seats to reclaim the majority in the House, and must gain two seats in the Senate to secure a majority in the upper chamber.