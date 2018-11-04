GOP chair's midterms message: Economy is booming, 'let's not go back' to Democrats

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Sunday presented her closing argument for the midterms that the GOP should retain its majorities in Congress because of a "booming" economy and urged voters to "not go back" to Democrats.

McDaniel, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," also claimed that Democrats don't have a message ahead of this week's midterms other than to resist President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE.

"Democrats, what are they running on? What’s their vision? Stop him, resist, obstruct? They can’t take any credit for this good economy because they’ve sat on their hands for two years and all they’ve done is try to stop this president from being successful," she said.

McDaniel added that the Republicans have a track record and noted the current state of the economy, pointing to employment rates, tax cuts and GDP growth.

"We are going to the American people and saying we have delivered, your lives are better. The economy’s booming. Let’s not go back," she said.

Trump has often pointed to the American economy during his presidency as evidence that he has been successful in office. He has argued that deregulation and the GOP tax cuts passed last year have added to the growing economy.

Critics argue that Trump is benefiting from policies former President Obama put into place.

Trump has also frequently touted the success of the stock market, though the market recently experienced a massive drop and lost the entirety of its gains in 2018.