Battleground voters say midterms just as important as presidential election

Ninety-three percent of voters in battleground districts say their vote in this midterm election matters just as much, if not more, than in a presidential race, according to a new poll released Sunday.

That enthusiasm is slightly higher among Democrats, according to the CBS poll.

Thirty-four percent of Democrats say the election matters more than a presidential one, while 16 percent of Republicans agree.

Democrats also predicted experiencing more negative emotions if the other party wins.

Fifty-five percent said they would be angry if the GOP won, while only 35 percent of Republicans said they would be if Democrats succeeded.

Democrats also largely say they are voting to stop policies they don't like, while Republicans report voting to enact ones they do.

Seventy-one percent of Democrats their vote was more about stopping things from happening, while 69 percent of Republicans said theirs was motivated by things they want to happen.

A strong majority see the midterms as tied to the presidency. Seven in ten voters told pollsters their vote will be about President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE.

That group is split, with 34 percent saying they will vote for him and 38 percent saying they will vote against.

The CBS News 2018 Battleground Tracker is based on interviews conducted with registered voters in 66 competitive and likely competitive congressional districts by YouGov, an online polling company.

This poll was conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 and had 6,466 respondents as well as a margin of error of about 1.6 percent.