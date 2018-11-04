Limbaugh, Hannity joining Trump on campaign trail

Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity will join President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Gillum ‘not equipped’ to be Florida governor Midterm stakes high for Silicon Valley Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions MORE at a rally on the eve of this week's midterm elections, the Trump campaign announced Sunday.

The two conservative media personalities will join Trump for a rally Monday night in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The campaign noted in a statement that Hannity and Limbaugh are "longtime friends" of Trump and "strong advocates for the President’s America First agenda."

"We’re glad to welcome Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity as special guests to this final stop on the tour where President Trump will make his case to the American people to support GOP candidates on Election Day in order to continue our great American comeback under his leadership,” Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of the Trump campaign, said in the statement.

The campaign also announced that country music star Lee Greenwood will join Trump at that rally as well as a rally earlier in the evening in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Missouri and Tennessee feature two of the key Senate races in Tuesday's midterm elections, when Republicans will look to maintain their slim majority in the upper chamber.

In Missouri, Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) is in a neck-and-neck race with Republican challenger and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley.

In Tennessee, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) are also in a close race, polls have shown.