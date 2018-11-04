Trump Jr. refers to ‘tired old’ Pelosi in campaign ad

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpCNN slams Trump Jr. after he criticizes network for not showing immigration spot: ‘This ad is racist’ Trump Jr. blasts Baldwin over arrest: 'Piece of garbage' Trump on Alec Baldwin's arrest: 'I wish him luck' MORE refers to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiTrump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Jockeying already stepping up in House leadership fights Your pocketbook is on the ballot MORE (D-Calif.) as "tired old Nancy Pelosi" in a new campaign ad for Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump surprise rattles GOP in final stretch Trump plans executive order to end birthright citizenship Silence of 'the lambs': The deafening quietude of the FISA court and John Roberts MORE (R-N.C.).

"If you don't vote, the Democrats will take control of Congress and tired old Nancy Pelosi will take the gavel in the House of Representatives, where she'll try to impeach my father and Justice Kavanaugh and enact her radical, socialist agenda of government run healthcare, high taxes and gun bans," Trump says in the radio ad, as reported in Politico Playbook on Sunday.

Pelosi is a frequent target for Republicans who have made her a boogeywoman in the Democratic agenda.

Politico reported that the president's son is working overtime to rally voters for House GOP.

Trump Jr. went will go to 6 rallies on Monday alone, to push Republicans to get out and vote in battleground races.

In the week running up to the midterms, Trump Jr. campaigned in Nevada for Sen. Dean Heller Dean Arthur HellerElection Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Trump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Election Countdown: Four days out | Early voting exceeds 2014 numbers in many states | Vulnerable Dems throw their party under the bus | Toss-ups to determine Senate control | 10 House GOP seats most likely to flip | Obama campaigns to preserve his legacy MORE, gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt, and House candidates in Nevada.

Trump Jr. urged voters in Arizona to fight for Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMcSally performs national anthem at ASU homecoming game Republicans put in bind over preexisting conditions Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide MORE (R) in her hotly contested Senate race against Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D).

He also went to North Dakota to advocate for Rep. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerDems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines MORE in his race for Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampDems fighting for political lives tout support for border security Election Day: An hour-by-hour viewer’s guide Liberals only care about sexism when it's convenient MORE's (D) seat.

Most forecasters and polls predict that the GOP will hold its majority in the Senate and lose its hold on the House in Tuesday's midterm elections.

FiveThirtyEight gives Republicans a 6 in 7 shot at keeping the Senate and a 1 in 7 chance of holding the House.

However, as FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver noted, the Republicans could still cling onto the House.

"The range of outcomes in the House is really wide," Silver told ABC's "This Week."

"[N]o one should be surprised if [Democrats] only win 19 seats and no one should be surprised if they win 51 seats," Silver said, noting that Democrats have to take 23 seats in the House to gain a majority.

"Those are both extremely possible, based on how accurate polls are in the real world."