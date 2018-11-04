Hispanic enthusiasm over midterms surges: poll

Voter enthusiasm among Hispanics has spiked, which could be bad news for Republicans in the upcoming election, according to a poll released Sunday.

Thirty-six percent of Hispanic voters surveyed in the Reuters/Ipsos poll said that they were "certain to vote," jumping nine points from 27 percent in the 2014 midterms, when Hispanic voter turnout hit record lows and Republicans took back the Senate and held the House.

That rise in voter enthusiasm is almost double the general rise in voter enthusiasm over the last four years, according to Reuters.

This is particularly true among Democratic Hispanic respondents, 42 percent of which said they were "certain" to vote. Only 29 said the same in 2014.

Sixty percent surveyed said they would vote Democratic, at least in House races, while 32 percent said they'd vote Republican.

All in all, the poll found that 55 percent of likely Hispanic voters identify as Democrats, while 31 percent call themselves Republicans and 12 independents.

Fifty-three percent of Hispanic voters said they were "very motivated" to choose a candidate for Congress who opposes Trump.

Forty-three percent of all likely voters said they were to do so, as did 75 percent of likely Democratic voters and 9 percent of Republican ones.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted from Sep. 1 to Oct. 29 and spokes to 223 Hispanics. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 7.4 points.