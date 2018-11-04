O’Rourke: I don’t want Dems from outside Texas coming to stump for me

Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeGregg Popovich endorses Beto O'Rourke in Texas senate race More than 4.5 million people vote early in Texas Gregg Popovich dons 'Beto' hat at team practice MORE (D-Texas) said Sunday that he doesn't want anyone from the national Democratic Party coming into Texas to boost his candidacy against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzMore than 4.5 million people vote early in Texas Gregg Popovich dons 'Beto' hat at team practice Progressive group targets Cruz with audio of Trump repeatedly calling him a liar MORE (R-Texas).

"I'm not distancing myself. But I don't want anyone coming in from the outside. I want the people of Texas to decide this on, on their own terms," O'Rourke said on "60 Minutes" in an interview broadcast on Sunday.

Former President Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenDemocrats, beware: We are leaning left too far Biden says he worried a grandchild might have picked up package bomb The Hill's Morning Report — Presented by PhRMA — Congress faces crush of November deadlines MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump’s immigration push lifts Senate GOP Do Florida voters want socialism? Democrats, beware: We are leaning left too far MORE (I-Vt.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSenate panel asks DOJ to investigate 'fabricated allegation' against Kavanaugh Election Countdown: 5 days to midterms | Steve King faces his toughest test | Oprah stumps for Abrams in Georgia | Trump stokes controversy with immigration ad | Dems keep focus on health care | Polls show West Virginia, Indiana Senate races tightening Kamala Harris slams Georgia's GOP gubernatorial candidate over 'voter suppression' MORE (D-Calif.) and Oprah Winfrey are among the big names who have hit the campaign trail in support of Democratic gubernatorial and Senate candidates in the closing weeks of the midterm campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those individuals have not made their way to Texas to stump for O'Rourke, who is aiming to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) in the traditionally Republican state. The race has attracted national attention, though O'Rourke has consistently trailed in polls by single digits over the last several weeks.

The national GOP has mobilized to aid Cruz in his campaign, with President Trump hosting a campaign rally for the senator last month in Houston.

O'Rourke chalked up the national interest to his campaign's decision to turn down political action committee and special interest money, and to travel to all 254 Texas counties before the election.

"At this really divided moment, everybody, knowing that they're invited to be part of this," O'Rourke said, explaining the national fascination with the race. "And the fact that some of your stereotypes about what you think Texas is, aren't necessarily true."

The RealClearPolitics polling index shows Cruz with a 6.5 percentage point lead in the race.

In Texas, more than 4.5 million people cast in-person ballots in this year’s early voting period, and more than 360,000 people have cast mail-in ballots in 30 counties alone.