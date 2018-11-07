GOP's Knight concedes to Dem Katie Hill in critical California House race

Rep. Steve Knight (R-Calif.) has conceded to Democrat Katie Hill in California’s 25th District, handing Democrats a huge pick-up and adding to their House majority.

Knight told a local CBS affiliate that he called Hill, a first-time candidate and former nonprofit executive of a homeless services agency, and conceded on Wednesday afternoon, even as the race had not been officially called.

“The voters have spoken, and they want a new congressman — or a congresswoman, for this district,” Knight said. “We wish her the best.”

The Democrat had led in the suburban Los Angeles district by more than 4,000 votes with all precincts reporting on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill, 31, will be one of the youngest members serving in Congress. She's described herself as a "pragmatic progressive" and was a prolific fundraiser throughout the cycle.

The GOP congressman was a top Democratic target since he represented one of seven GOP-held seats in California that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMidterms: The winners and losers Sisolak becomes first Dem to win Nevada governor race since 1994 Senate GOP beats expectations with expanded majority MORE won in 2016.

While Knight was in a competitive race last cycle, his district has continued to change, with Democrats now holding a registration edge.

Prior to his first election to Congress in 2014, Knight, 51, served in local politics and was a Los Angeles police officer for 18 years.