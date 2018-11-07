Republican Noem wins South Dakota governor race

Rep. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemThe Hill's Morning Report — What if the polls are wrong? Poll: Republican Noem has 3-point lead in South Dakota gubernatorial race Election Countdown: Bomb threats raise new fears about political violence | Texas race becomes ground zero in health care fight | Florida tests Trump's influence | Racial animus moves to forefront in midterm battle | Trump to rally in Wisconsin tonight MORE (R-S.D.) defeated South Dakota Senate Minority Leader Billie Sutton (D) in the Mount Rushmore State’s tighter-than-expected gubernatorial race Tuesday.

South Dakota hasn’t elected a Democrat for governor since 1979 and registered Republicans outnumber registered Democrats in the state by nearly 100,000 in a state with a population under one million, according to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE won the state in 2016 by about 30 points and he endorsed Noem in September.

The race became a slugfest in the final weeks of the campaign, with both candidates airing negative ads on their opponents. Noem linked Sutton to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersElection Countdown: Trump frames midterm as referendum on presidency | Senate seats most likely to flip | Huge turnout raises Dem hopes | Controversy over Trump ad | Weather forecast has storm headed to key states | DOJ to monitor voting in 19 states Will young adults turn out in the 2018 midterms? Rubio: There will be a red wave tomorrow MORE (I-Vt.) and Sutton slammed Noem as a career politician.

However, the race to replace term limited Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard was projected to be close, with The Cook Political Report rating the race as a “toss up.”