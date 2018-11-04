Diddy to headline Gillum rally on Monday

Sean "Diddy" Combs will headline a rally for Andrew Gillum's Florida governor campaign midnight Monday.

The rap mogul will be joined by Tiffany Haddish, DJ Khaled, Will Packer and Monica in the event at Florida A&M University, according to a press release.

Gillum, the current mayor of Tallahassee, and Combs will focus on the importance of voting in this particular election.

Gillum's campaign released a video of Combs endorsing him Saturday.

“I am so proud to endorse Andrew Gillum, who will become the first black Governor of Florida,” Combs says in the video.

He also stresses that he doesn't just support Gillum "because he’s black, it’s because he’s the best man for the job.”

“He’s running a campaign for the people,” Combs explains. “I’ve spoken to him at length. I believe in him — his focus, his ideas, what he stands for.”