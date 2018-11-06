Dem Colin Allred topples Sessions in key Texas House seat

Democrat Colin Allred is projected to win Texas’s 32nd District, handing Democrats a major victory in a changing district that narrowly rejected President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Fox News hosts join Trump on stage at Missouri campaign rally Nate Silver in final midterm projections: 'Democrats need a couple of things to go wrong' to lose the House MORE in 2016.

Allred, a former NFL player and civil rights lawyer, unseated Rep. Pete Sessions Peter Anderson SessionsEva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race GOP, Dems offer sharply different closing arguments for midterms Election Countdown: Candidates clash in fiery Florida gov debate | Trump fights uphill midterm battle on health care | Vulnerable Republicans follow Trump on immigration | Takeaways from only NJ Senate debate | Dallas Morning News endorses O'Rourke MORE (R-Texas), a 22-year incumbent and powerful chairman of the House Rules Committee.

Democrats were eyeing the north Dallas district that went for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump pauses Missouri campaign rally after woman collapses Eva Longoria endorses Democrat in toss-up Texas House race Feehery: Another crossroads election MORE by nearly 2 points in 2016 and has grown increasingly diverse over the years. Sessions didn’t face a Democratic opponent last election.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a big win for Democrats as they seek to make more inroads in Texas. Top Republicans and White House officials furiously campaigned and fundraised for Sessions to counteract Democratic attacks and money.

Allred zeroed in on health care, making pre-existing conditions protections a centerpiece of his campaign. He knocked Sessions for his support of the GOP's efforts to repeal ObamaCare last year.

Sessions sought to defend himself on health care, touting a nonbinding resolution he introduced that'd protect coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions. He largely focused his message on the GOP tax law and immigration, which had become a top midterm focus for Republicans.