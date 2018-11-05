Dems’ lead on generic ballot shrinks to 3 points: poll

The Democrats' lead over Republicans among registered voters on a generic ballot has shrunk to 3 points ahead of Tuesday's midterms, according to a new poll.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll published Monday found that 43 percent of registered voters prefer the Democratic candidate in their district, compared to 40 percent who prefer the Republican. Another 18 percent of registered voters are undecided, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. It shows the Democrats' lead narrowing from the 8-point advantage in the previous version of the poll, which was conducted from Oct. 25 to 30.

It also shows a notably smaller advantage for Democrats than a number of other generic ballot polls. A RealClearPolitics average of surveys shows the party with a lead of 7.2 points.

The new poll's results are based on surveys with 1,961 registered voters. They have a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Democrats are looking to regain control of the House and Senate during Tuesday's midterms. They need to pick up 23 seats to win back the House and two seats to take the Senate.