Trump trails Michelle Obama, Oprah and Harris by double digits in hypothetical 2020 matchups: poll

President Trump trails Michelle Obama, Oprah and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) by double digits in potential 2020 presidential races, according to a new poll.

Trump also trails several other female candidates in potential races, although by slimmer margins, the Axios poll conducted by SurveyMonkey found.

The poll shows Trump trailing by 13 points to Obama, by 12 points to Oprah and by 10 points to Harris. He's also down by 9 points to Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), by 6 points to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and by 5 points to his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.

The closest race would be between Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the poll found. Warren has a 2-point lead, according to the poll.

The poll also found that Trump's favorability rating sits at just 40 percent. That puts him at a disadvantage against candidates such as Obama and Oprah, who have approval ratings of 62 and 55 percent, according to the poll.

The poll's results, which were first aired Sunday night on HBO, are based on two separate surveys. One was conducted Oct. 24 to 28 among 3,411 adults and has a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points. The other was conducted Oct. 28 to 30 among 6,497 adults and has a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.